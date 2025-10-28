Israel on Tour de France start: ‘We brought the Giro here — anything is possible’

Israel’s dream of hosting the Tour de France’s Grand Départ is alive — at least in the minds of Dafna Lang, president of the Israeli Cycling Federation, and Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams.

“I can’t tell you that we’re applying or planning to host it, but we never stop dreaming,” Lang told L’Équipe. “I can’t speak for Sylvan Adams, but I believe once we have lasting peace, we’ll realize many big projects by welcoming the world. We’re very optimistic — we brought the Giro here already, anything is possible.”

Grand Tours in Israel

Israel previously hosted the opening of the 2018 Giro d’Italia, the first Grand Tour ever to start outside Europe. That race began with a time trial in Jerusalem and included three stages across the country — a project largely driven by Adams.

Lang said she has not yet discussed the idea with UCI president David Lappartient, though Adams told La Voix Sépharade in 2024 that he had been “in discussion with Tour de France organizers” to follow the Giro’s example.

Amaury Sport Organization, which owns both the Tour and L’Équipe, declined to comment.

Any Israeli bid would depend on the long-term success of the October 9 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas — the first step in the U.S.-brokered peace plan.

The State of Israel and the Gaza conflict have factored largely in pro cycling in 2025, especially toward the later part of the season. Israel–Premier Tech, a team composed largely of Canadians and riders from the Americas, but with the State of Israel and the Star of David on the team jersey, created just a bit of a kerfuffle.

Additionally, the team was registered in Israel, with one of the co-owners, Adams, calling himself a self-proclaimed ambassador of the country. He was also praised publicly by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speculation is the team may register elsewhere for 2026 as a WorldTour team — the team has said Israel will not be its home — so perhaps Canada will have a Tour de France team. But in a weird way.