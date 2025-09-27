Israel–Premier Tech barred from Giro dell’Emilia over safety fears

Israel–Premier Tech will not line up at next month’s Giro dell’Emilia after race organizers opted against inviting the team, citing security concerns.

The decision follows a turbulent Vuelta a España, where several stages were cut short due to pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and the final day in Madrid was scrapped altogether. Protesters had targeted the Israeli-registered squad during the race. Although the team is not sponsored by the State of Israel, and there are only three Israeli riders on it, it is co-owned by Sylvan Adams, an Israeli billionaire. Adams has referred to himself as the “self-appointed ambassador of Israel.”

Organizers say they were left with no choice

In Italy, local groups threatened to disrupt the Emilia race if the team appeared on the start list. Organizers say the escalating tension left them with no choice.

“Unfortunately, the team won’t be able to start,” Giro dell’Emilia president Adriano Amici told Reuters. “We made this call to protect public safety. The climate is very tense and it would put both Israel–Premier Tech and the rest of the peloton at risk. This was not a sporting decision—it was simply unavoidable.”

Because the Giro dell’Emilia is a ProSeries event, organizers are not obliged to invite the Canadian-backed squad. Israel–Premier Tech remains guaranteed entry to WorldTour races, but other ProSeries events are free to exclude the team.

Earlier this year, O Gran Camiño announced it would block Israel–Premier Tech from its 2026 edition, despite the team winning the race in 2024. At the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, the team asked to be referred to as IPT in all official results. That followed a jersey rebrand which removed the word “Israel” from the kit.

The news follows calls from both the main sponsor, Premier Tech, and bike supplier Factor, to rebrand the company, saying that it must change its identity in order for the ProTeam to survive. In 2026, Israel–Premier Tech will be upgraded back—thanks mostly to Derek Gee’s results—to a WorldTour team. Meanwhile, no news on the Osgoode, Ont., rider, who sent a letter of termination to the team back in August.

He did not race the Tour du Pologne, the Vuelta, or the Grands Prix. He also won’t race the world championships in Rwanda (which, by the way, a Canadian won on Saturday!) due to lack of race miles.