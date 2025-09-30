Israel-Premier Tech claps back after Italian exclusion

Israel-Premier Tech has commented on the fact it will not compete in Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday after organizers withdrew the team’s invitation, citing public safety concerns.

The decision follows unrest at the Vuelta a España earlier this month, where the squad faced pro-Palestinian protests opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza. The Spanish race experienced several incidents, including the cancellation of the final stage after protesters entered part of the course.

More disruptions feared

Organizers fear similar disruptions could hit the city, after pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Milan on Monday coincided with a nationwide strike against Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

“Israel-Premier Tech has been informed that our invitation to the Giro dell’Emilia has been withdrawn,” the team said to the BBC. “The organizers have cited security concerns linked to planned protests that threatened to disrupt the race. We find it extremely regrettable that threats of violence have disrupted our sport.”

Race director Adriano Amici emphasized the decision was made with safety in mind, citing protection for “all athletes, technical staff and spectators.”

The Giro dell’Emilia is a traditional autumn race finishing near Bologna’s historic centre. According to the BBC, it is a city known for its student population and history of left-wing activism. Local groups have recently announced potential protests targeting the event.

This week, the UCI reiterated that Israeli athletes remain welcome at its competitions despite calls for boycotts. Meanwhile, Israel-Premier Tech’s title sponsor has suggested the team remove “Israel” from its name. At the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec et Montréal, the team requested to be referred to as IPT. At the Vuelta, the team decided to remove the word “Israel” from its jersey.

Additionally, the bike sponsor, Factor has made similar comments saying the team needs to rebrand in order to survive. The team is co-owned by Israeli – Canadian Sylvan Adams and registered in Israel. Although the State of Israel does not formally sponsor the team, there are 3 Israelis on the team and Adams has called himself the “self-proclaimed ambassador of Israel.”

There are also several Canadians on the team–including, in theory, Derek Gee. The Osgoode, Ont. rider sent a letter of termination on Aug. 9 for undisclosed reasons. In a statement, however, IPT says he is still under contract.