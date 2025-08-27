Israel–Premier Tech gains time after protest disruption at Vuelta TTT

Israel–Premier Tech has been bumped up in the standings after being delayed by pro-Palestinian protesters during Wednesday’s team time trial at the Vuelta a España.

The squad had originally placed 19th, 54 seconds down on stage winners UAE Team Emirates. In the revised classification, however, they were moved to 14th. The gap was cut to 39 seconds. That means they had the same time as Intermarché–Wanty and EF Education–EasyPost.

The race organizer has not yet issued its daily communiqué, which typically comes later in the evening. Israel–Premier Tech has commented on its social media, acknowledging freedom of speech and the right to protest, but not at the expense of its riders.

Team UAE Team Emirates won the time trial, with Visma–Lease a Bike and Lidl–Trek placing second and third.

This isn’t the first time Israel–Premier Tech has faced protests. Earlier this year at the Giro d’Italia, demonstrators also tried to block the team, nearly causing a crash. While not state-backed, owner Israeli‑Canadian Sylvan Adams has been vocal on the conflict and rising anti-Semitism.

The team has taken steps to reduce tensions, including neutral colours on their bus and training kit. Some former riders have said they are relieved not to be racing for the squad amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The protest occurred on the same day that the Spanish political party Izquierda Unida (United Left) called on the national government to consider excluding Israel–Premier Tech from the Vuelta, describing the team’s participation as unacceptable.