Israel–Premier Tech gives Il Lombardia update

Israel–Premier Tech has decided to skip yet another race. This time, it’s the final monument of the year, Il Lombardia, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The withdrawal is not a total surprise. The team has already skipped a slew of Italian races, all citing safety reasons. In recent weeks, the team had already withdrawn from the Giro dell’Emilia, Coppa Agostoni, Coppa Bernocchi, Tre Valli Varesine, and Gran Piemonte.

These decisions follow escalating tensions stemming from pro-Palestinian protests during the Vuelta. That led to multiple disruptions during the Grand Tour. That included the cancellation of the final stage in Madrid as well as podium ceremonies. Amid growing security concerns, Israel–Premier Tech recently confirmed plans to distance itself from its current identity. Management and owners are working on a full rebranding, with a new name and image set for 2026. The aim is to ensure both the team’s continuity and the safety of its riders in the upcoming season.

The team has faced pressure from several fronts. Multiple race organizers have either revoked invitations or threatened to withdraw stages in races across Europe – including the Grand Départ for the Tour de France in Barcelona.

The main sponsor, Premier Tech, as well as bike supplier Factor, also said the team could not continue without changes. On Monday, the team announced that Adams – an Israeli-Canadian billionaire – would be stepping down from day-to-day operations. Although the ownership would not change, the team did say it would not be registering in Israel in 2026. IPT, which is set to be a WorldTeam in 2026, has not announced yet which country it would call its home. The team does not receive any formal funding from the State of Israel, but does employ three Israelis. Adams has also called himself an unofficial ambassador to Israel.

Il Lombardia takes place on Saturday, with Tadej Pogačar looking to take his fifth win of the last big race of the year. You can catch the action on Flobikes.com. Plus, Canadian Cycling Magazine will have reports and photos after.