Israel – Premier Tech hires Alex Cataford, promotes Steve Bauer

One more Canadian will be heading (back) to Israel – Premier Tech: Alex Cataford, and Steve Bauer is getting a promotion.

In his new role as sporting manager, Bauer will oversee the team’s directeur sportifs and race calendar. Ottawa’s Cataford will serve as directeur sportif, IPT general manager Kjell Carlström confirmed.

“We are pleased to announce our new appointments ahead of the 2025 season,” the Finnish former pro said. “Of course, Alex Cataford is no stranger to IPT. Having raced for us for four years, and now we are looking forward to seeing him make his directeur sportif debut.”

Filling in gap left by departure of Rik Verbrugghe

In September, the team announced that Belgian former pro Rik Verbrugghe would part ways with IPT. He stepped down as sporting manager after four years.

“It has been a pleasure to be part of IPT,” Verbrugghe said at the time. Carlström noted that IPT’s leadership will continue working towards a WorldTour return in 2026. Along with Verbrugghe’s duties reassigned under a revised management structure.

Bauer moves on up

Fenwick, Ont.’s Bauer has been with the team for three years and will now take the same role he previously held with the Polish WorldTeam, CCC.

“Steve’s experience and skills will be important in shaping our sporting and performance departments. Which continue to grow as we work our way back to the WorldTour,” a statement read about one of Canada’s greatest road cyclists.

“I am happy to come back to IPT next season,” Cataford, 31, said. “The team has been on a constant upward trajectory, and when I was presented with the opportunity to join as a DS, I did not hesitate for a second. Personally, I am looking forward to the new role. And the challenges that come with it. Instead of being on the bike with the guys, this time around, I will be supporting them from the team car.”