Israel-Premier Tech loses one sprinter, wins Dauphiné stage with another

It’s hard to say if Israel-Premier Tech’s Jake Stewart was Sprint Plan B at the beginning of the day, but after his German teammate Pascal Ackermann crashed out of Thursday’s fifth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, his hour had arrived, the Brit chalking up his first WorldTour victory. Except for being involved in a crash in the final kilometre, Remco Evenepoel was unbothered in the yellow jersey. Guillaume Boivin was top Canadian in 60th.

The Course

Thursday’s question was whether four Cat. 3 and 4 climbs in the second half of Thursday’s 183 km would determine if a sprinter bagged a win. The final ascent crested 28 km from the finish line. It was a blazingly hot day.

A trio of fugitives certainly wasn’t going to make it all the way to Mâcon to contest the win. Pierre Thierry was the only one with any KOM points, and the absent man in the blue-with-white-polka-dots jersey, Paul Ourselin, didn’t exactly have a commanding lead. Could Thierry crowd Ourselin? The wee assembly received two reinforcements before the first categorized climb.

On the second climb, Col de Fontmartin, it became clear that Thierry wasn’t nabbing any mountains points. The penultimate ascent was Cat. 3 Col de Boubon, where second place Floran Lipowitz had to catch up after a mechanical. There, fugitives Jordan Labrosse and Benjamin Thomas underscored that they were the chaps interested in the KOM points. Israel-Premier Tech’s German sprinter Pascal Ackermann crashed solo, got up with disgust on his face, pulled off his helmet and climbed into the car.

The convoy driving at one point was wretched, with automobiles all over the road and riders trying to rejoin the peloton having to jump onto the sidewalk to avoid them.

Côte des Quatre Vents was the final climb. Alpecin-Deceuninck whipped up the pace in the peloton to try to drop Jonathan Milan. Labrosse and Thomas finished their climbing day each with five points, seven behind Ourselin.

Sprint teams chased diligently into a headwind, but Thomas was the hopeful engine in what was down to a threesome of escapees. But they submitted just inside 2 km to go. Lidl-Trek grabbed the reins under the red kite. Stewart followed Mathieu van der Poel into a bend and then went hard from far out, holding off Axel Laurence for his squad’s second 2025 WorldTour win.

Evenepoel got caught up in a crash inside the final kilometre, rolling in a few minutes later with abrasions on his right hand.

Friday kicks off the brutal climbing weekend with a summit finish that consists of two short, steep Cat. 2 ascents stacked on each other to make a tough 7-km Cat. 1.

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 5

1) Jake Stewart (Great Britain/Israel-Premier Tech) 4:03:36

2) Axel Laurence (France/Ineos) s.t.

3) Søren Wærenskjold (Norway/Uno-X) s.t.

60) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

108) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos) +3:47

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) 18:34:54

2) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +0:04

3) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +0:14

4) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:16

7) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:38