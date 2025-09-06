Israel – Premier Tech modifies jersey for Vuelta amid protests

After multiple protests at the Vuelta a España, ProTeam Israel – Premier Tech will be using modified jerseys for the rest of the race. There have been several dangerous moments for riders—including the TTT where pro-Palestine demonstrators unfurled and blocked the road when the team was going full-tilt. In a statement, the squad said the decision has been made to use different jerseys going forward.

Stage 11 was neutralized after dozens of protesters gathered at the finish, creating dangerous conditions for the peloton.

Different jerseys for rest of Vuelta

“In the interest of prioritizing the safety of our riders and the entire peloton, in light of the dangerous nature of some protests at the Vuelta a España, Israel – Premier Tech has issued riders with team monogram-branded kit for the remainder of the race. The team name remains Israel – Premier Tech but the monogram kit now aligns with the branding decisions we have previously adopted for our vehicles and casual clothing,” the statement read. As you can see by the jersey, the major change is the removal of the word, “Israel.”

Earlier this year, the team created toned-down training kit and branding on team cars to draw less attention to the riders, given the conflict Israel – Hamas war in Gaza. The team is not formally aligned with the State of Israel, but is owned by Israeli-Canadian Sylvan Adams. The move comes after calls by some politicians—including the Spanish foreign minister—that the team should withdraw from the race.

Both the UCI and Vuelta director condemned the protests, and Israel – Premier Tech put out a statement that they were not withdrawing from the Spanish Grand Tour. “Israel–Premier Tech is a professional cycling team. As such, the team remains committed to racing at the Vuelta a España. Any other course of action sets a dangerous precedent in the sport of cycling, not only for Israel–Premier Tech, but for all teams,” a press release read.