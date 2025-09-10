Israel – Premier Tech rider: ‘Vuelta organizers deserve a yellow card’

The Vuelta a España has been overshadowed by widespread pro-Palestine demonstrations along its route for more than two weeks. It has forced organizers to shorten two stages and reshuffle race logistics. Belgian rider Tom Van Asbroeck, who competes for Israel-Premier Tech, did not participate in this year’s race but has not shied away from commenting on the turmoil.

Stage 11 was neutralized with 3 km to go, and Tuesday’s race was shortened. The race finish skipped the final climb.

Van Asbroeck, 35, told Het Nieuwsblad that the situation has affected some riders more than others. “I understand the unrest and respect peaceful protests,” he said, “but targeting our team crosses a line. There’s a misconception about us being state-sponsored. We are professional riders, paid to race, not involved in Gaza’s conflict.”

Although Israel is in the team name, it is not a sponsor of the team. An Israeli-Canadian owns the team, Sylvan Adams. The team has since removed the word Israel from the kit, in hopes that it would help with the problems the team has faced.

Although he’s not in Spain, he said that things are getting out of hand. During the team time trial, his IPT team was going full flight when several protesters went on the road and unfurled banners. The riders had to come to a stop but it was quite dangerous–luckily no one was hurt.

The Belgian was particularly critical of how race organizers have handled the issue. In recent days, the Vuelta hinted that Israel-Premier Tech should consider leaving voluntarily, a suggestion Van Asbroeck described as “hypocritical.”

He told Het Nieuwsblad: “The organizer of the Vuelta deserves a yellow card for even implying our team should quit. It’s like opening a floodgate. Where does it stop? What about teams from UAE or Bahrain, where human rights issues exist?”