Israel–Premier Tech says Derek Gee has quit team

Derek Gee has left Israel – Premier Tech, according to an Instagram post on Friday. The national champion was planning to race the Tour du Pologne and the Vuelta a España, but has not raced since the road nationals.

On Friday, the squad said the Osgoode, Ont., rider’s lawyers sent a letter of termination on Aug. 9. However, the statement also said the team believes the contract remains valid through 2028. You can read it in full below.

Gee has not yet spoken publicly on the matter. Canadian Cycling Magazine reached out to Gee and his representatives for comment.

“We will not be able to comment on Derek Gee’s situation at this time,” was the message from Gee’s agent.

In June 2023, Israel – Premier Tech had announced that Gee signed a new contract which would see him race with the team until 2028. The Canadian had a breakout Giro in 2023, and since then has had numerous big results. He was 4th at the 2025 Giro d’Italia, and 9th at the 2024 Tour de France.

According to Daniel Benson, the Canadian will ride for Ineos – Grenadiers. Italian outlet, La Gazetta dello Sport, is also reporting the same.

The British team has not as of yet officially confirmed.