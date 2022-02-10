Israel-Premier Tech to sponsor women’s WorldTour squad Roland Cogeas Edelweiss

Israel-Premier Tech, the most Canadian team in the WorldTour, announced on Thursday that it will be sponsoring Swiss women’s WorldTour squad Roland Cogeas Edelweiss team in 2022. The outfit, brand new to the Women’s WorldTour after several years in the Continental ranks as Cogeas-Mettler, will keep its name for this season but change its uniform.

🚨 News: Israel – Premier Tech becomes a sponsor of @TeamRolandCE We are proud to support the Swiss women’s team as they step up to the UCI WorldTour this season. Read more 👉 https://t.co/DkPgjehUtx pic.twitter.com/uQO2FEIiWG — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) February 10, 2022

In a press release Israel–Premier Tech partner Sylvan Adams said, “We identified Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad as the perfect team to sponsor, particularly when it comes to our vision of developing Israeli and Canadian talent, and a team that would benefit immediately from our financial and structural support.” Currently the team has no Israeli or Canadian riders, although Velonews believes that Israeli rider Rotem Gafinoviz will join the team for this season. She raced for Belgian Continental side Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire last season.

The team was founded in 2018 by Ruben Contreras with a core of Russian riders and Uzbek Olga Zabelinskaya, who won bronze in the 2012 London Summer Olympic Games road race while competing for Russia. Zabelinskaya, who served an 18-month suspension for a banned substance in 2014, is still with the team.

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss will reconfigure its kit before starting its season next Thursday at Setmana Valenciana-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fémines.