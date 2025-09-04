Israel-Premier Tech to stay in Vuelta

Israel-Premier Tech has confirmed it will remain in the 2025 Vuelta a España following disruptions caused by pro-Palestinian protesters during Wednesday’s 11th stage in Bilbao. Multiple interruptions at the finish meant no official winner was recorded, with times taken with three km remaining. The team was also affected during last week’s team time trial. Speculation had grown that some in the peloton preferred Israel-Premier Tech to withdraw for safety reasons. Although the team is not officially sponsored by the State of Israel, it is owned by Israeli-Canadian Sylvan Adams. The team is also home to several Canadians (although one, Derek Gee, is currently in a very public dispute with the squad.)

In a statement, the team said: “Israel–Premier Tech is a professional cycling team. As such, the team remains committed to racing at the Vuelta a España. Any other course of action sets a dangerous precedent in the sport of cycling, not only for Israel–Premier Tech, but for all teams.”

The statement posted on social media said that, “Israel–Premier Tech has repeatedly expressed its respect for everyone’s right to protest.Aas long as those protests remain peaceful and do not compromise the safety of the peloton. However, the behaviour of protesters in Bilbao today was not only dangerous, but counterproductive to their cause and deprived the Basque cycling fans… of the stage finish they deserved.”

Stage 12 takes the riders from Laredo to Los Corrales de Buelna over 144.9 km, featuring two categorized climbs. The day could offer opportunities for breakaways. You can follow the action live on Flobikes.com, with full coverage and analysis to follow on Canadian Cycling Magazine.

