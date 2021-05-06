Israel Start-up Nation and EF Education-Nippo reveal special Giro d’Italia kits

Last season, EF Education-Nippo, then EF Pro Cycling, had the cycling world a-quacking about its special Giro d’Italia kit, developed with skateboard company Palace and Rapha. Having announced that the team would be clad in another change out uniform for this year’s Giro–it actually has to as its usual pink clashes with the maglia rosa–EF Education-Nippo generated anticipation for its revelation at Thursday’s team presentation. But Israel Start-up Nation had a little surprise up its short sleeve: ISUN showed the world its special one-off Giro jersey before EF did.

Israel Start-up Nation’s new jersey is a swirly dark red and blue affair designed by Israeli clothing company Jinga to celebrate the team’s sponsorship from Italian wine makers Vini Fantini.

ISUN’s Kiwi Patrick Bevin, racing his first Italian Grand Tour, said, “I like this one. I think it’s a really cool design. It’s a nice gesture to change the kit for our Italian sponsor Vini Fantini while racing the Giro. I really think it looks great!”

The team posted an unboxing video of the riders exploring their new togs.

We have a surprise for you!👀 Showcasing our Italian sponsor @FarneseVini, we have created a brand-new jersey for this year's @giroditalia! Cheers! 🍷

🇮🇹 #Giro pic.twitter.com/2ApfLwfzMx — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) May 6, 2021

The new jersey and socks are reminiscent of EF Education First’s swirly, “tie-dyed” kit from 2018. The design reminds one of Bahrain-Victorious’ colours in a blender.

EF Education-Nippo let its new threads drop a few hours later. The team describes the special uniform as the “Euphoria collection: a kaleidoscopic creation, designed to celebrate people from different backgrounds and nations coming together in pursuit of a common goal.” Adhering strictly to the Giro uniform rules, the Rapha kit includes every colour except pink over a black base. It’s an eye-arresting patchwork of colours and shapes.

There’s a nice acknowledgement of Japanese sponsor Nippo on the left chest with a red sun rising over the company’s logo.

WorldTour teams are allowed one alternative uniform in a single race per season, but not many bother to do so.