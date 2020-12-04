Israel Start-up Nation appoints first female sports director in the men’s WorldTour

Israel Start-up Nation bolstered its Canadian ranks this week with the announcement of re-signing Guillaume Boivin, and on Friday the squad appointed the first female sports director in the men’s WorldTour. Cherie Pridham will lead the team next season.

Pridham is British and was a pro for 15 seasons, her career cut short by a hit and run accident in 2006. Pro Cycling Stats has a single race entry for Pridham in the 2006 Spakassen Giro. She pivoted to managing, becoming one of the first female sports directors in Britain with local team Raleigh, where she served as manager and director.

In a ISUN press release, Pridham said, “I feel truly proud and privileged to be the first woman to serve as a sports director at the WorldTour level, joining one of the best teams in the world and being entrusted with great and legendary riders. So, for me, I want to get it right because when I do, I know that it will inspire others to take the same journey and that really does mean something to me.”

Isreal Start-up Nation is champing at the bit to get to the 2021 season. All eyes will be on new signing Chris Froome. Dan Martin will be buoyed by his fourth place in the Vuelta a España. The team now has four Canadians in Michael Woods, James Piccoli, Guillaume Boivin and Alex Cataford.