Israeli national team rider killed by drunk driver

A member of the Israeli national cycling team, Guy Timor, 21, was killed on Thursday by an unlicensed drunk driver attempting to evade police south of Tel Aviv. Timor, a track and road cyclist was doing his final training ride before he was scheduled to fly to the Czech Republic for a race.

After the collision, police stated that a suspect in his twenties had been detained. The initial investigation revealed that he had previously been caught driving without a license. The motorist reportedly hit Timor while attempting to escape from police officers who had ordered him to stop after observing his erratic driving. Dashcam footage showed the driver running a red light moments before striking Timor’s bicycle.

“It’s a huge and painful loss,” Timor’s coach Tzachi Bogen said in an interview with the Times Of Israel. “It’s unbelievable how in one moment a friend was taken from us. Guy started riding at the age of eight. We lost a man who was all about giving, and the best way to see it was the way he rode. Cycling appears to be an individual sport, but teamwork plays a significant role and Guy was always a person who took care of the team’s success first before his individual success.”

Timor rode for the national team at both the European and world championships. In 2024, he took silver medals on the track and road at the 2024 Israeli championships.