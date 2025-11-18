It got meth-y: The ultimate doping positives of doping positives

Did Walter White’s ghost make a guest appearance at the 2025 UCI road worlds?

Because it seems like in a chase for rainbows, my baby blue done showed up.

The UCI says Azerbaijani junior Artyom Proskuryakov has been handed a provisional suspension after testing positive for D-methamphetamine and its metabolites at the 2025 UCI road world championships. According to the federation, two samples collected on Sept. 23—targeted through intelligence-led testing—returned Adverse Analytical Findings.

Under anti-doping rules, Proskuryakov can request B-sample analysis.

Cycling’s testing programme has been run by the International Testing Agency since 2021, with the UCI still handling results management and prosecution. The ITA’s Cycling Unit oversees testing across all disciplines under a service agreement that’s meant to ensure independence.

D-methamphetamine is listed as a prohibited stimulant under S6.A of the 2025 WADA Prohibited List. Soooo…does it make you faster? Maybe, briefly. In the old days of pro cycling waaaaaay before EPO or HGH, it was a go-to drug. It also spelled the end of legendary British cyclist, Tom Simpson.

And that is a sad reminder of recreational drugs.

Methamphetamine is brutttttally hard on the heart because it’s a powerful stimulant that pushes your cardiovascular system way past normal limits. It raises your heart rate and blood pressure dramatically. It makes your heart work harder than it should.

Over time, that extra strain can damage the heart muscle, stiffen arteries, and increase the risk of irregular heart rhythms, heart attacks, and even sudden death. It’s non bueno.

Unlike caffeine or other mild stimulants, meth causes a surge of adrenaline and other stress hormones. It essentially forces your heart to run a marathon while you’re sitting still. Which, btw your heart isn’t built to handle. Chronic use can lead to long-term heart failure, while even a single high dose can trigger fatal complications.

So amid the jokes, hopefully the young man sorts this.