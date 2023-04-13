Italian Conti rider Fabio Mazzucco tests positive for EPO

Italian Continental rider Fabio Mazzucco is looking at a lengthy suspension from racing following a positive out-of-competition EPO test. Mazzucco, 24, had an adverse analytical finding for the blood booster from a test on January 18. It’s rare for cyclists to test positive (as much anymore) since there is a test, but not unheard of. In 2022, there was a massive bust in Portugal with seven riders receiving 25 years worth of bans.

The Mg.K Vis-Colors for Peace rider had a tough 2022 season. He only finished 24 races following a five month layoff due to injuries. Now, he faces an even bigger unplanned break. As of Thursday, the 24-year old is suspended from competition according to UCI and faces a four-year ban as per the WADA Code.

Mazzucco has been riding in the Continental ranks since 2018, with his biggest win in 2019 at the Gran Premio Sportivi di Poggiana – Trofeo Bonin Costruzioni.