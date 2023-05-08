It’s official: Maggie Coles-Lyster has signed with Israel – Premier Tech Roland

Maggie Coles-Lyster has signed with Israel – Premier Tech Roland for the remainder of 2023. On Friday, her name appeared on the UCI website listed on the Swiss-based team, but the official team announcement was made Monday. She came to the squad after having left the troubled Spanish outfit, ZAAF cycling.

“We are very happy to have Maggie joining us. It’s an important signing for the team and for our partner Premier Tech, it’s also great to have the Canadian champion on board,” team owner Ruben Contreras said. “Maggie already has a lot of experience and she will be able to strengthen our team significantly in the flat and punchy races. I think she will have a great season with us!”

Relief after a stressful 2023 start

It’s been a tumultuous six months for the Canadian road and crit champion. She had originally signed with the French B&B Hotels team for the 2023 season. That went sud when both the men’s and women’s squad collapsed in late 2023. All the cyclists who were slated to race for the team found themselves panicking to find a job for 2023, including British champion Mark Cavendish.

“Wow these past six months have been stressful. From B&B Hotels to ZAAF Cycling Team, it’s felt like a whirlwind of highs and lows, stress, excitement of being back racing in Europe and lots of question marks,” Coles-Lyster posted when she left the team and headed back to Canada for the Nations Cup.

“I’m excited to be stepping up to the WorldTour with IPTR, and thankful to them for giving me this opportunity. It has been a difficult year and signing this contract, especially with the team’s Canadian connections, has been a breath of fresh air.”

Canadian connection with Israel – Premier Tech

The British Columbian is referring to the WorldTour team Israel – Premier Tech, founded by Montrealer Sylvan Adams, which has several Canadians, including Michael Woods and Hugo Houle.

“My calendar for the remainder of this season is full of opportunities, and I can’t wait to meet the girls and get racing together soon,” she added.

According to her new team, she will debut for IPTR in RideLondon Classique on May 28.