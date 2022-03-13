Home > News

Alison Jackson top Canadian finisher at Ronde van Drenthe

Vamberg and cobbles create dramatic racing in The Netherlands

March 12, 2022
The second round of the Women’s World Tour unfolded in dramatic fashion on Saturday in The Netherlands. Ronde van Drenthe settled in a sprint finish, after a spicy set of final kilometers.

Canada’s Alison Jackson and Leah Kirchmann were on the line, with Jackson rolling to a top-20 finish.

How the race unfolded

A heated pace up the VAMBerg splintered the lead group, with the numbers on the front briefly dwindling down to just 10. Several riders were able to rejoin and the front group swelled to just over 20 before four riders went off the front with 10km to go. The quartet quickly built an advantage over the chasers,.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), defending champion, was part of the chase group. Leaving it late, the chasers came back to the four person breakaway with 1km to go. While Women’s World Tour leader Lotto Kopecky (SD Worx) was in the group, it was world champion Elisa Balsame (Trek-Segafredo) that came closest to de-throning Wiebes.

Wiebes opened her sprint and the aggressive tactic paid off. The Team DSM rider repeats as Ronde van Drenthe champion for 2022.

Jackson leads Canadian results

There were only two Canadians on the start line at the second Women’s World Tour round. Alison Jackson was the top Canadian finisher, in 16th, and fastest on her Liv Racing Xstra team. The Tokyo Olympian posted the strong result a day after sprinting to a podium finish at the Drentse acth van Westervelt.

Leah Kirchmann, the second Canuck in Drenthe, helped her teammate Wiebes to the win before dropping out of the race.

Results: 2022 Ronde Van Drenthe WWT (Top 20)

1 Lorena WIEBES
TEAM DSM
 NED 4:03:31
2 Elisa BALSAMO
TREK – SEGAFREDO
 ITA 4:03:32
3 Lotte KOPECKY
TEAM SD WORX
 BEL 4:03:32
4 Clara COPPONI
FDJ NOUVELLE-AQUITAINE FUTUROSCOPE
 FRA 4:03:32
5 Marta BASTIANELLI
UAE TEAM ADQ
 ITA 4:03:32
6 Alice BARNES
CANYON//SRAM RACING
 GBR 4:03:32
7 Chiara CONSONNI
VALCAR – TRAVEL & SERVICE
 ITA 4:03:32
8 Nina KESSLER
TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE – JAYCO
 NED 4:03:32
9 Jip VAN DEN BOS
TEAM JUMBO-VISMA
 NED 4:03:32
10 Sarah ROY
CANYON//SRAM RACING
 AUS 4:03:32
11 Chloe HOSKING
TREK – SEGAFREDO
 AUS 4:03:32
12 Silvia PERSICO
VALCAR – TRAVEL & SERVICE
 ITA 4:03:32
13 Christine MAJERUS
TEAM SD WORX
 LUX 4:03:32
14 Nina BUIJSMAN
HUMAN POWERED HEALTH
 NED 4:03:32
15 Pfeiffer GEORGI
TEAM DSM
 GBR 4:03:32
16 Alison JACKSON
LIV RACING XSTRA
 CAN 4:03:32
17 Ellen VAN DIJK
TREK – SEGAFREDO
 NED 4:03:32
18 Anouska KOSTER
TEAM JUMBO-VISMA
 NED 4:03:32
19 Lily WILLIAMS
HUMAN POWERED HEALTH
 USA 4:03:32
20 Susanne ANDERSEN
UNO-X PRO CYCLING TEAM
 NOR 4:03:32