Jagmeet Singh’s bike stolen in Ottawa

Bike theft is on the rise in Canada and no one, it seems, is safe. Not even Jagmeet Singh.

The federal NDP leader, a long-time bike commuter and cycling advocate discovered his favorite Dutch cruiser was stolen recently.

In a scenario many Canadians will relate to, the prized ride disappeared from the private parking garage of Singh’s Ottawa condo building. The NDP leader shared details during a conversation with The Star on Thursday.

Mélanie Richer, Singh’s director of communications, added that the stolen bike was the NPD leader’s favourite. While he has several, Singh is reportedly “heartbroken” at the theft. And who wouldn’t be? Our bikes are worth much more than their cost of replacement.

Still, Singh isn’t letting the incident sour him on cycling.

“Jagmeet misses it,” Richer shared, adding “but hopes the new owner treats it with respect and enjoys the smooth ride and creates their own fond memories with it.”

Singh has been a vocal advocate for cycling in the past, arguing Canada needs a national cycling strategy. He has frequently been spotted biking to work in Queen’s Park.

Singh even recreated the viral Dreams TikTok back in October, riding one of his cruiser bikes around to the tune of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic jam.