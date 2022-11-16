Jaguar SUV motorist rams cyclist following fierce argument

On Tuesday, a London driver rammed a cyclist, ruining his bike as the rider tried to call the police. The shocking incident followed an argument between the driver of the $75,000 vehicle and the rider.

According to an article in the Daily Mail, the two had been arguing for quite some time before the cyclist finally took his phone out. It was then the driver decided to try and run him over.

“He’s now threatening me again,” the cyclist was heard saying on the phone. “The man has driven into me and then driven over my bike.”

According to the report, the cyclist seemed to be crossing the road and that the Jag was in a yellow box, and should have moved out of the way.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police commented on the incident. “Police were called at 13:23 on Nov. 13 to Kilburn High Road. A man reported that his bicycle had been run over by a car following a verbal dispute with the driver. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

According to an updated story on Road.cc, the driver has been issued with a Community Resolution order by the police. That means that the driver is now ordered to pay for the damage to the bicycle. No further charges will be laid and the matter is now considered resolved.

The horrifying incident can be seen below.