Jai Hindley snatches pink jersey from Carapaz on Giro’s final mountain stage

Jai Hindley, the 2020 Giro d’Italia runner-up, ripped the pink jersey from Richard Carapaz’s shoulders on Saturday’s final road stage in the scenic Dolomites. Carapaz faltered on the famous Marmolada summit finish. Bora-Hansgrohe’s Australian turned a 3-second deficit into a 1:25 gap with only Sunday’s 17.4-km time trial left. Alessandro Covi (Italy/UAE-Emirates) soloed to victory from the day’s breakaway, the biggest triumph on his career and UAE-Emirates’ first win of the Giro.

The Course

The final road stage of the 105th edition was all about three mountains. The opening climb, Cat. 1 Passo San Pellegrino, came at the 71 km mark. The only HC-rated climb of the entire Giro was the Passo Pordoi, 11.9 km of 6.6 percent. It was the Cima Coppi, the highest point of the race. The last summit finish was Passo Fedaia, 12.9 km of 7.8 percent.

Passo San Pellegrino, Passo Pordoi and Passo Fedaia. What could you want more from the penultimate stage of the #Giro? pic.twitter.com/YB5uVCirBZ — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 28, 2022

With 11 teams still without a win, it would be a day for another large breakaway, with 15 fellow skipping away after a couple of failed attempts. By the top of the Passo San Pellegrino, where Davide Formolo was first over, the escape was 5:00 clear.

Bahrain-Victorious was leading the peloton, but one of Mikel Landa’s main helpers, Wout Poels, was dropped on the way to Passo Pordoi. He would return on the Pordoi to take his shift up front.

Once the fugitives hit the Pordoi, Andrea Vendrame, one of the riders who went off course in Friday’s sprint for the win, dribbled off the back. Mathieu van der Poel, the first pink jersey wearer of the 105th edition, was next. The group continued to fragment, with Covi bolting on the others to seize the Cima Coppi prize.

⛰️ @AlessandroCovi (@TeamEmiratesUAE) transits first at the KOM of the Pordoi Pass, the prestigious Cima Coppi. ⛰️ @AlessandroCovi (@TeamEmiratesUAE) passa per primo al GPM del Passo Pordoi, la prestigiosa Cima Coppi.#Giro pic.twitter.com/sjfFN6u3Nz — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 28, 2022

Covi had a 1:30 lead over his breakmates at the top and 5:45 over the peloton.

Would the GC battle finally ignite on the final mountain?

Marmolada (Passo Fedaia)

While cycling fans were yawning in regards to the pink jersey competition, Covi headed up the last summit finish with a 2:15 lead on the closest chasers and 6:00 on the favourites group.

With 6 km to climb it seemed likely that Covi would hang tough for the famous victory.

Ineos took over from the ineffective Bahrain-Victorious. Nibali was dropped and Landa suddenly found himself with no teammates. Soon there were only Pavel Sivakov, Richard Carapaz, Mikel Landa, Jai Hindley, Hugh Carthy and Jan Hirt left.

🇮🇹 #Giro The maglia rosa group is thinning out 💥 pic.twitter.com/twYKqAyNpC — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) May 28, 2022

Up ahead, Covi was beginning to struggle and Landa’s teammate Domen Novak was closing in.

Hindley attacked and only Carapaz could go with him. Lennard Kämna fell back from the chase to help. Carapaz then dropped away.

Carthy and Landa rode past Carapaz.

Covi held fast and celebrated at the line, the fourth Italian to take a stage win. Hindley was too tired to celebrate.

Sunday is the Giro’s conclusion in fair Verona, a 17.4-km time trial with a Cat. 4 climb smack dab in the middle. “I’ll die for the jersey tomorrow,” Hindley said after the stage.

2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 20

1) Alessandro Covi (Italy/UAE-Emirates) 4:46:34

2) Domen Novak (Slovenia/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:32

3) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +0:37



2022 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Jai Hindley (Australia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:03

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +1:25

3) Mikel Landa (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:51

4) Vincenzo Nibali (Italy/Astana-Qazaqstan) +7:57

5) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +8:55