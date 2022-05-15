Jai Hindley wins exhausting Giro stage atop the mighty Blockhaus, Yates cracks

Jai Hindley, runner-up in the 2022 Giro d’Italia, was the best of the GC men on Sunday’s Stage 9 summit finish, winning atop the mighty Blockhaus. It was Bora-Hansgrohe’s second stage win of the 105th edition. Jaunpe Lopez (Spain/Trek-Segafredo) pulled himself inside out to retain the pink jersey. One of the favourites, Simon Yates, the Stage 2 time trial winner, will continue to have unfinished business with the Giro, as he cracked early.

The Course

There was plenty of climbing in Sunday’s 191 km fare. The final two Maiella Massif ascents would be key: Cat. 1 Passo Lanciano was 10.8 km of 7.2 percent and the mighty Blockhaus had Alpe d’Huez-like measurements of 13.9 km of 8.4 percent.

🇮🇹 #Giro With around 5,000 metres of elevation, there'll be nowhere to hide on today's Blockhaus stage 💥 📍 Isernia ➡️ Blockhaus

🏔️ 1 x Cat 3; 2 x Cat 2; 2 x Cat 1

🛣️ 191km pic.twitter.com/XITPm3oRQe — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) May 15, 2022

The day’s breakaway was a nontet. Diego Rosa (Italy/EOLO-Kometa) was determined to throw his casquette in the KOM ring and he took the second-most mountain points atop the first Cat. 3 climb and then maximum points on the next two Cat. 2 climbs. With 100 km to go the gap was 5:15.

Passo Lanciano

The fugitives’ slender lead by the foot of Passo Lanciano was 2:30, and the breakaway hit its slopes fragmented. Rosa had to chase back on after a split and then skipped away with Eritrean Natnael Tesfatsion. Rosa tipped over first and seized the climber’s jersey from Stage 7 winner Koen Bouwman. Ineos was driving the peloton.

On the way to Blockhaus

Almost immediately on the descent of Passo Lanciano, Tesfatsion crashed and Rosa carried on alone. Trek-Segafredo began to aid Ineos at the front of the peloton up and over the penultimate climb. Wilco Kelderman suffered an ill-timed mechanical.

Rosa received company on the lower slopes of Blockhaus and soon found himself alongside Nans Peters chasing Astana’s American Joe Dombrowski. But the breakaway was caught with 15.6 km to climb.

Blockhaus

The road exposed, Yates cracked with 12 km to go. Kelderman was the next to fade. The pink jersey Juanpe Lopez dropped away. Twelve riders were left with 8 km remaining and Vincenzo Nibali was still accounted for. Richie Porte kept the pace high for Carapaz.

Carapaz attacked with 4.6 km to go, drawing Romain Bardet and Mikel Landa. Hindley attempted to bridge over. Landa drove the trio.

João Almeida tried to bring Hindley and Domenico Pozzovivo over and the two trios merged with 2.2 to clamber. Bardet had a go, reestablishing the two threesomes.

Bardet led under the red kite. Almeida and pals came back. Hindley led out the sprint and held off a challenge from Bardet and Carapaz. Lopez’s effort to keep the race lead was inspiring.

Monday is the 105th edition’s second rest day. Tuesday’s second half is a lumpy one.

2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 9

1) Jai Hindley (Australia/Bora-Hansgrohe) 5:34:44

2) Romain Bardet (France/DSM) s.t.

3) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.

2022 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Juanpe Lopez (Spain/Trek-Segafredo) 37:52

2) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:12

3) Romain Bardet (France/DSM) +0:14

4) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:15

5) Jai Hindley (Australia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:20