Jake Paul has committed a crime against bicycles

YouTuber/boxer/influencer/beard aficionado Jake Paul may have recently beaten Mike Tyson in a boxing match seen around the world, but he took a big L according to many cycling fans.

Paul recently joined his girlfriend, Olympic speedskating silver medalist Jutta Leerdam, in Abu Dhabi. They were spotted out for a ride. It’s common for speedskaters to use bikes to get their cardio workouts in. Especially since it’s hard to hold the aggressive position for too long in training. There have been many famous examples of cyclists who excelled in both sports, like Eric Heiden or Canada’s Clara Hughes.

Paul suffering on the wheel

In many of the photos, you can definitely see that although Paul has more stamina in the ring than 58-year-old Tyson, his Olympic gf is certainly fitter. The 25-year-old Dutch athlete, who is sponsored by Visma’s (yes, that one) speedskating squad until the end of the year, took Paul out for a ride and definitely gave him a workout.

Paul was riding a beautiful Colnago, but there was just one problem that cycling fans had. Now, of course, people can ride whatever they want, and wear whatever they want (The Rules be damned). But since this is Jake Paul, it’s okay to go in on the zillionaire that so many love to hate.

Dude was riding a $15,000 Italian beauty…with flat pedals and running shoes. Needless to say, Cycling Twitter™ was not amused. (It probably didn’t make his ride any easier with his super-fit partner since she was clipped in, too.)

In the photo, you can see he’s got some HOKA running shoes on as he suffers away behind the wheel of Leerdam on a ride in the desert. He’s even wearing Team UAE Emirates shorts.

Many commenters were aghast at the shoes, one even asking, what is the world coming to? Anyway, perhaps he should challenge Bernard Hinault to a race next? I’d watch that.