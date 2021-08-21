Jakobsen ties Philipsen with two 2021 Vuelta sprint triumphs

Fabio Jakobsen received a patented fine Deceuninck-Quick Step lead-out and won his second bunch sprint victory on the 2021 Vuelta a España on Saturday. It was his fourth career Vuelta stage triumph. The Dutchman took the green jersey back from another sprinter with a brace of wins, Jasper Philipsen. Primož Roglič kept safe in the red jersey before the GC competition continues on Sunday.

The Course

Sandwiched in between two mountain days, Stage 8 was another one for the sprinters. There were a couple of lumps to begin the final third of 173 km but surely a fastman would carry the day. The final kilometre was on a thin spit of land in La Manga del Mar Menor.

A flat parcours for stage 8 of #LaVuelta21, which will travel over 173.7 kilometers from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor. pic.twitter.com/EG72pYKv2X — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 21, 2021

You can set your clock to riders from Spanish wildcard teams to be in sprint stage breakaways, and sure enough for the third time this Vuelta a trio representing Caja Rural, Burgos-BH and Euskatel-Euskadi stole away early, rolled up a nearly 4:00 lead and then was reeled in by the sprinters’ squads.

At the intermediate sprint, Philipsen was fastest out of the peloton to put some distance between him and Jakobsen in the points classification.

With 38 km to race and the fugitives within touching distance, Astana-Premier Tech put the pedal to the metal to see if it could pop some riders in the crosswinds. The tactic worked, but none of the GC aces were distanced. It was a nervous final 45 minutes heading into La Manga.

There was the usual hodgepodge of sprinters’ teams and GC riders teams moving up to the front to take control. At the 3 km to go mark, the GC teams relaxed a bit.

Deceuninck-Quick Step led under the red kite. Jakobsen took a fine lead-out from Florian Sénéchal through a right-hand curve, kept to the middle of the road and withstood a challenge from Alberto Dianese (Italy/DSM) on the right hand side.

Sunday returns to the GC battle before the first rest day. Stage 9 ends on the race’s first HC-rated climb, the 13.1-km, 7.3 percent Alto de Velefique.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 8

1) Fabio Jakobsen (The Netherlands/Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.

2) Alberto Dianese (Italy/DSM) s.t.

3) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) s.t.

2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 29:14:40

2) Felix Grossschartner (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:08

3) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +0:25

4) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +0:36

5) Jan Polanc (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:38

6) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:41