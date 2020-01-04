James Piccoli to begin WorldTour journey at Santos Tour Down Under

Israel Start-Up Nation announced its lineup for the first WorldTour race of the season, the Santos Tour Down Under in Australia starting January 21, and the team has named two Canadians to the roster–Guillaume Boivin and James Piccoli. Piccoli joined Israel Start-Up from Elevate-KHS just in time for the squad to jump up to WorldTour status.

Racing 2020 is around the corner and we have a January racing blitz planned. Full details : https://t.co/14YBOxwnks. And please meet our @tourdownunder lineup. pic.twitter.com/cFsfYaNHlq — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) January 3, 2020

Four years ago Piccoli’s compatriot Michael Woods’ first race upon joining his first WorldTour team, Cannondale, was the Tour Down Under, where he placed a remarkable fifth.

The line up of Israel Start-Up Nation (ISUN) also includes The Gorilla, Andre Greipel, and Ben Hermans, who last faced the Tour Down Under six years ago.

Right now, Piccoli’s program is to race the Tour Down Under and one-day Jayco Herald Sun Tour before the Tour of Rwanda. After a racing break of a month, the Canadian will face two WorldTour stage races, the Volta a Catalunya and Itzulia Basque Country before taking on the Giro d’Italia. Boivin and Alex Cataford’s spring programs are uncertain at this point.