James Piccoli won’t continue with Israel-Premier Tech

With Israel-Premier Tech relegated to ProTeam status after three years as a WorldTour squad, riders might be tempted to move on, and on Tuesday, the team announced Canadian James Piccoli won’t continue with the outfit in 2023.

After three good years with the team, we all wish James Piccoli the very best of luck for the future. It has been a pleasure, James. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/cNNQ3Tfapl — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) November 23, 2022

Piccoli spent three years with the team, signing up from Elevate-KHS after winning the 2018 Tour de Beauce and the 2019 Tour of the Gila, and coming second in the 2019 Tour of Utah.

In 2021 with Israel-Premier Tech, he was runner-up to Cristian Rodriguez in the Tour du Rwanda

After two runs at the Vuelta a España in 2020 and 2021, Piccoli didn’t get a Grand Tour start this season. His best result in 2022 was sixth place in Stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps.

It’s unclear where the thirty-one year old will race next.