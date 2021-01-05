January Surprise: Marc Hirschi abruptly leaves Team DSM

In a shocking but-wait-the-season-just-started move, Team DSM, until recently called Sunweb, announced Tuesday that Marc Hirschi, one of their best riders and one of the revelations of the 2020 WorldTour, has left the team to immediate effect. So far there has been no indication of where Hirschi is going to ply his trade next.

Team DSM and @MarcHirschi are to part ways for the 2021 season. Thanks for everything, Marc! More: https://t.co/ckHtrEaopO pic.twitter.com/t6eLwjw3eq — Team DSM (@TeamDSM) January 5, 2021

The Swiss rider won a stage of the 2020 Tour de France, came third to eventual winner Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič in Laruns on Stage 9 and placed runner-up to Julian Alaphilippe in Nice on Stage 2. After the Tour he earned bronze at the World Championships, won La Fleche Wallonne and came runner-up to Roglič in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

It’s a real head-scratcher. For this season DSM lost 2020 Giro d’Italia podium man Wilco Kelderman to Bora-Hansgrohe, Sam Oomen to Jumbo-Visma and Robert Power to Qhubeka-Assos, while Michael Matthews headed back to Team BikeExchange. Its main acquisition is Romain Bardet.

The men’s WorldTour gets underway at the UAE Tour on February 21.