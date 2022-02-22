Jasper Philipsen practised his ‘cross dismount in the middle of a race

It would be a non-WorldTour rider who claimed the first WorldTour victory of 2022, as Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) took Sunday’s Stage 1 of the UAE Tour. Philipsen, who has earned three stage wins in the last two Vueltas a España, beat Sam Bennett (Ireland/Bora-Hansgrohe) and Elia Viviani (Italy/Ineos Grenadiers) in a bunch sprint. Philipsen pulled on the first leader’s jersey, four seconds over Bennett.

The next day, Philipsen, wearing the red leader’s jersey, certainly seemed to be riding with confidence. In the final kick, he finished just behind Mark Cavendish, taking second. But as a result of bonus seconds, Philipsen kept the leader’s jersey going into the stage three time trial. On Tuesday, Philipsen shocked the peloton with a top ten finish, and is now holding all three leader’s jerseys.

His team Alpecin–Fenix is based in Belgium and races mostly the cyclocross season, although this racing schedule is shifting as a result of its leader, Mathieu van der Poel, one of the great road (and ‘cross, and MTB) racers in the peloton. In the past, the team has been home to cyclo-cross world champion Niels Albert, Philipp Walsleben and Radomír Šimůnek.

Clearly, the ‘cross vibe is still strong in the squad. Check out the panache of the rider who is clearly having a great week. On Sunday, Philipsen decided to hop on and off on the pavement, although one wonders if his mechanic winced thinking about his poor cleats.