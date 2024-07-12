Jasper Philipsen earns a brace of 2024 Tour de France sprint triumphs

Friday’s stage of the Tour de France was yet another bunch sprint, and Jasper Philipsen took his second victory in four days. He’s the second rider in the 111th edition to win multiple stages. Wout van Aert was runner-up for the second consecutive day. Tadej Pogačar stayed safe in yellow before this weekend’s big Pyrenean throwdowns. Derek Gee was the top Canadian in 32nd, and he moved up to ninth on GC due to abandonment of other riders.

The Course

With even fewer climbs than Thursday on an even flatter, shorter route, Friday’s fare looked that it was for the sprinters.

We are travelling to Pau today at the #TDF2024, for what will be the sprinters' last opportunity of the week. pic.twitter.com/ZcALcfycBr — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) July 12, 2024

The 111th Tour de France carried on without poor, crash-harried Primož Roglič. It was soon without ninth-place Juan Ayuso too due to illness.

Ayuso’s eighth place teammate Adam Yates was part of a huge breakaway, as was Hugo Houle. Arkea-B&B Hotels, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, Soudal-Quick Step, Jayco-AlUla and Ineos Grenadiers all pulled in the peloton, and with 139 km remaining, echelons formed. Visma-Lease a Bike temporarily isolated Pogačar in the crosswinds.

Ineos might have felt conflicted about its work in the peloton. Up ahead, its man Michal Kwiatkowski and three others split off from the breakaway and crossed the day’s intermediate sprint a minute over the Yates-Houle group, which was soon reabsorbed by the field.

More crosswinds with 60 km remaining led to Visma, UAE-Emirates and Remco Evenepoel to drill it at the front, creating splits. All the Canadians were accounted for in the 34-strong yellow jersey group. Tadej Pogačar accelerated at its pointy end.

With the Kwiatkowski group absorbed, Yates found himself a minute behind his Slovenian leader, but the Brit’s group latched back on before the first Cat. 4 climb.

Richard Carapaz and Tobias Halland Johannessen attacked on the first categorized climb, loped over both of them, but were brought back with 23 km to go. This touched off several attacks and counterattacks.

But it would come down to the seventh bunch sprint in the first 13 stages. Polka dot-clad Jonas Abrahamsen tried to spoil the fastmen’s day. No dice. There was a left hand turn with 1.1 km to go. A crash occurred on the left hand barrier with 650 meters remaining. Philipsen surfed through to the front and held off van Aert for his eighth career Tour victory.

Stage 14 heads into the Pyrenees, with the Col du Tourmalet, Hourquette d’Ancizan and summit finish Pla d’Adet packed into the last half of 160 km.



2024 Tour de France Stage 13

1) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceunink) 3:23:09

2) Wout van Aert (Belgium/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

3) Pascal Ackermann (Germany/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

31) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:35

67) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:55

107) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +9:00



2024 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 52:40:58

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +1:06

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:14

9) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +7:54