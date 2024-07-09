Jasper Philipsen finally earns a 2024 Tour de France bunch sprint victory

Tuesday’s tenth stage of the 111th Tour de France, the first day back after the first rest day, wasn’t the zippiest four-plus hours but it concluded with Jasper Philipsen finally winning a bunch sprint in Saint-Amand-Montrond. Before Tuesday Philipesen had two runner-up spots and a relegation, but now he has seven career stage victories. Tadej Pogačar stayed safe in yellow. Derek Gee was top Canadian in 53rd.

The Course

Heading south from Orléans, 187 km long and containing no categorized climbs, Stage 10 screamed out “Bunch sprint!” Watch those winds, though.

We start the second week of the #TDF2024 with a completely flat stage between Orleans and Saint-Amand-Montrond, but things might not be that straightforward, as crosswinds could make an appearance in the final 50 kilometers. pic.twitter.com/oJNCoF6rAb — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) July 9, 2024

So far Biniam Girmay had claimed two sprints and Dylan Groenewegen and Mark Cavendish tallied up one each.

On the rest day, word came from the Red Bull camp that 11th place Aleksandr Vlasov, a key member of Primož Roglič team, had to withdraw with a broken ankle suffered in a dramatic crash on Sunday.

At least the broadcasters were having fun in the dull first hour.

Around Kilometer 50, a breakaway duo formed. The day’s intermediate sprint awaited at Kilometer 57, where Philipsen nabbed the third-most points. The escape submitted soon after that. Rain cooled the peloton.

The stage stubbornly refused to be interesting in its middle.

The pace finally picked up with 6 km to go. Gaps opened up in the peloton inside 3 km remaining. Alpecin-Deceuninck led under the red kite. After the red kite, there was a sharp left turn and then a right hand curve into the finishing straight.

Mathieu van der Poel led out Philipsen, who stayed on the right hand barrier and warded off green jersey Biniam Girmay. Philipsen, last year’s green jersey, closed the gap to Girmay but is still 74 points behind.

Wednesday tilts back towards the GC or breakaway, as four climbs, including two Cat. 2 ascents and a Cat. 1, are shoehorned into the final 40 km.



2024 Tour de France Stage 10

1) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceunink) 4:20:06

2) Biniam Girmay (Eritrea/Intermarché-Wanty) s.t.

3) Pascal Ackermann (Germany/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

53) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

101) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

125) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2024 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 40:02:48

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +0:33

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:15

9) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +4:02

55) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +42:56

130) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:30:27