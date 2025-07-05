Jasper Philipsen lands first 2025 Tour yellow jersey after reduced bunch sprint victory

Although the profile suggested a bunch sprint finish, Saturday’s first stage of the 112th Tour de France in Lille played out with a 40-strong colony of the peloton, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard included, fighting it out for the right to pull on the first yellow jersey. Jasper Philipsen bagged his 10th Tour stage victory and the maillot jaune. Guillaume Boivin was the top Canadian in 57th.

The Course

The opening stage contained three Cat. 4 ascents spaced out along the 184.9 km circuit starting and ending in Lille. Although a small breakaway would give it the ol’ college try, this would be a mêlée between Biniam Girmay, Philipsen, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan.

Who would have the honour of getting in the 112th edition’s first breakaway and perhaps pulling on the first polka dot jersey–in its Golden Jubilee year–at the end of the day? A quintet with four Frenchmen in it volunteered. Bruno Armirail, mountains classification winner of the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, was in the mix. The first categorized climb of the 2025 Tour was Côte de Notre-Dame-de-Lorette, its surprisingly-steep grades lined with fans shouting on the fugitives. Benjamin Thomas was first over the top.

Two-time world time trial champion Filippo Ganna was a victim of the first crash of the 112th edition. He took a long time to get underway again and required a shoe change. The Italian would climb off the bike 60 km later.

The peloton was worried about crosswinds, so it raced with intent, drawing the escapees close before the second categorized climb. Lenny Martinez and Julian Alaphilippe were among the riders dumped by the speed. The breakaway was swallowed up with 105 km to go. Now what?

First there was the day’s intermediate sprint where Milan scored the maximum points.

Thomas wasn’t finished for the day. He went on the attack again with another Frenchman who had been in the original breakaway, Mattéo Vercher. Thomas vs Vercher on the cobbled Mont Cassel was bizarre. They duked it out for the KOM point, but in nicking it Thomas threw his bike and caused a crash at the line.

Mont Noir was the final categorized climb. Vingegaard chucked his casquette in the KOM ring by cresting in the lead.

Just when you thought it was going to be a straight-forward sprint finish, Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike outfit (sans Giro d’Italia winner Simon Yates, who was on a bummer day) started to rip it up, splitting the peloton. Remco Evenepoel, Michael Woods, Primož Roglič, Merlier and Milan weren’t accounted for in the front group.

With Uno-X leading under the red kite, the Pogačar-Vingegaard group had 33 seconds on the Evenepoel-Roglič set. Alpecin-Deceuninck took over.

Israel-Premier Tech’s Joseph Blackmore tried his luck on the left-hand barrier, but Philipsen launched on the other side and beat Girmay by three bike lengths. Pogačar came 18th and Vingegaard was 20th, putting 39 seconds into their rivals.

Three steep little climbs in the final 30 of Sunday’s stage complicate things for the sprinters.

2025 Tour de France Stage 1

1) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 3:53:11

2) Biniam Girmay (Eritrea/Intermarché-Wanty) s.t.

3) Søren Wærenskjold (Norway/Uno-X) s.t.

57) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:39