Jasper Philipsen wins first sprint stage of the Vuelta a España

Alpecin-Fenix’s Belgian Jasper Philipsen took his second Vuelta a España sprint stage in two seasons on Sunday, squeaking out a victory over Fabio Jakobsen in Burgos. Alpecin-Fenix has won the first sprint stage in all three 2021 Grand Tours via Tim Merlier, Matthieu van der Poel and Philipsen. Philipsen pulled on the green points classification jersey. Primož Roglič avoided a late crash and keeps the leader’s red jersey.

The Course

With a few ripples but no categorized climbs, the 166.7 km of Stage 2 looked well suited to a sprinter. Everyone had to stay wary of the winds on the exposed roads of Burgos, but it was the heat that would be the peloton’s biggest challenge. The day’s intermediate sprint was 16 km from the finish line.

A flat 166.7km stage from Caleruega to Burgos is what it's in store today at #LaVuelta21. pic.twitter.com/3aRLm58Iv3 — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 15, 2021

The first breakaway of the 76th Vuelta was a classic: three dudes, one from each of the Spanish wildcard teams of Euskatel-Euskadi, Burgos-BH and Caja Rural. The trio’s maximum lead was close to 4:00.

With the peloton closing in in the final 33 km, the Burgos-BH fellow, Diego Rubio, attacked his breakmates. Rubio wouldn’t make it to the intermediate sprint, as Astana-Premier Tech was interested in getting second-place Alex Aranburu into the green jersey proper, not just keeping it warm for the actual points competition leader Roglič. It would be Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Jakobsen taking the maximum points and bonus seconds with Aranburu the runner-up.

It was time for the colour blocks as the field readied for the sprint in Burgos. Deceuninck-Quick Step took control with 7 km to race. Roglič barely avoided a crash with 4 km to go that involved several Bora-Hansgohe riders.

Several teams seized the reins in the final 3 km. UAE-Emirates took it under the red kite, with Matteo Trentin leading out Juan Sebastián Molano, but Philipsen came around the Colombian’s left side to take the victory, narrowly beating Jakobsen. Michael Matthews’ third place on Sunday moved him up to third on GC.

Monday’s conclusion is on a proper Cat. 1 climb.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 1

1) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) 3:58

2) Fabio Jakobsen (The Netherlands/Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.

3) Michael Matthews (Australia/BikeExchange) s.t.

2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 4:07:29

2) Alex Aranbaru (Spain/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:04

3) Michael Matthews (Australia/BikeExchange) +0:10