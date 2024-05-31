Jay Vine is only allowed to ride uphill after vertebrae fractures

After a horrific crash which saw Jay Vine fracturing multiple vertebrae in Spain, the Australian can resume very easy training.

The 28-year-old, along with Denmark’s reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard and several others, was involved in a brutal incident during the Itzulia Basque Country stage race on April 4. The UAE Team Emirates rider then spent nine days in the hospital before being transferred to his home in Andorra.

Initial fear of paralysis, grateful to ‘walk with kids’

The crash was so bad there was even a fear the pro might be paralyzed.

“Jay still has several weeks of focused rehabilitation to achieve. But this is the first big step in seven weeks, which is good from a mental and physical perspective for him. The spine is now stable enough to start with easy gentle outdoor rides with the aim of improving posture on the bike, and is key in preventing neuromuscular atrophy,” UAE Team Emirates doctor Adrian Rotunno said.

A long road to recovery

Vine took to Instagram to let his followers know how his recovery we going.

“Time for an update. It’s been a long 8 weeks full of various scans, physiotherapy, rehabilitation sessions, indoor trainer rides and (everything else in between) but my recovery has been coming along nicely,” the Vuelta a España stage winner. “The team have been working hard to optimize and ensure I make a full recovery, and I’m stoked to say the doctors gave me the approval to remove the neck brace a few days ago, and they even gave the a-okay to ride my bike outside! (granted yes, I’m only allowed to ride uphill, but it’s better than nothing!).”

His plan is to head to the climbs, ride up, then get his partner to drive back down. And then repeat the hill.

The crash that defined the spring of 2024

The crash that took out so many Grand Tour favourites marked the lead-up to both the Italian and French editions. As well as Vingegaard, Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel hit the deck. Vingegaard was one of the worst off. After the crash on Vingegaard spent 12 days in the hospital in Vitoria Gasteiz, Spain, with several broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a punctured lung.

Evenepoel and Roglič were quicker to get back on the bike, and should be set for the Tour start, which is June 29.

Vingegaard and the Tour

There is still a question mark with the defending champ, however. The Danish rider began some easy riding on the flat roads of Denmark on May 7. He then headed to Mallorca to increase volume, and will join his Visma – Lease a Bike teammates for a training camp in the French Alps after the Critérium du Dauphiné. It is unclear if the Dane will ride in any races before the Tour, but presumably if he aims to be competitive there must be a plan for some.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Vine (@jay_vine3)

When his rival, Tadej Pogačar broke his wrist in the spring, the Slovenian only raced two races leading up to the Tour. Although he was seemingly on form in the beginning of the Tour, the Team UAE – Emirates rider cracked spectacularly, saying, “I’m gone, I’m dead.” He would lose six minutes to Vinegaard, and concede the Tour.

His preparation in 2024 is far better. His dominance at the recent Giro shows that he is the odds-on favourite for yellow in July.

You can watch the Tour de France on FloBikes.com