Jenaya Francis shines at Volta a Portugal Feminina

Winspace Orange Seal rider takes white jersey after strong performances in opening stages

Jenaya Francis shines at Volta a Portugal Feminina Photo by: Winspace - Orange Seal
July 5, 2025
Edmonton’s Jenaya Francis has had a great start at the Volta a Portugal Feminina. After three stages, she sits sixth overall and wears the white jersey as the best young rider.

We had multiple cards to play today with a very versatile team. The goal was to be at the front and make it hard in the final 20km. We were rewarded with the youth jersey, it was a nice surprise, literally,” Francis, 21, said after the stage.

Stage 1 ended in a bunch sprint, but Francis (Winspace – Orange Seal) climbed the rankings on Stage 2, from Canelas to Águeda (94.8 km), finishing 8th and taking the lead in the young rider’s classification.


She finished in the same group as the Stage 3 winner, Aveiro to Pombal (128.4 km), which was won by her Irish teammate Fiona Mangan. Another big result was Guelph, Ont.’s Kiara Lylyk, who finished fourth.

Two tough stages remain: Stage 4 from Coruche to Loures (103.6 km) and Stage 5 from Marvila to Póvoa de Santa Iria (89.2 km).

