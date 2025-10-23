Jenaya Francis stays with Winspace Orange Seal for 2026

Transfers and contract renewals are in full flight this week!

Winspace Orange Seal confirmed Wednesday that Edmonton’s Jenaya Francis has signed on for another season with the French ProTeam.

Francis, 21 has already made a mark among the professional peloton. In 2025, she impressed in several stage races. She wore the white jersey for best young rider at the Tour of Portugal, for example. She also consistently placed among the top competitors in multi-day events across Europe. At the 2025 UCI world under-23 championships, she was an incredible asset to team leader Isabella Holmgren. As the field dwindled on the tough course, Francis could be seen at the front giving shelter to Holmgren, who eventually finished 6th.

“I’m so excited to be opening another chapter with Winspace,” Francis said. “With their trust and confidence, I know we can do great things next season. There is so much passion in this team. Not only in the riders, but the staff as well. It feels like family. I can’t wait to get back to work. Ready to rock for 2026!”

Team manager Jean-Christophe Barbotin described Francis as a long-term investment for the squad. “She’s still very young and developing consistency. But when she’s in top form, she’s capable of leading the team in stage races. We’re excited to continue building with her next year.”

Francis’s return ensures Winspace Orange Seal retains one of its most promising talents as the team prepares for another season of stage races and international competition.

The team also announced the renewal of two French riders, Constance Valentin and Marine Allione. Constance made her mark in breakaways at top races like Liège–Bastogne–Liège, while she and Marine shone on gravel and in the French road race, both chasing the tricolour jersey.

On Wednesday, there was another surprise announcement from a French team. Current national champion Alison Jackson will be leaving EF Education – Oatly and will ride for the French team St Michel – Preference Home – Auber93 for the next two years.