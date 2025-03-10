Jenn Jackson kicks off 2025 season with podium finishes at the Orange Seal Pro Cup

Jenn Jackson came into the 2025 Orange Seal Pro Cup at Vailocity Bike Park with tempered expectations. The last five weeks had been a rollercoaster—battling illness, managing travel, and easing back into training at a time when most riders were ramping things up. She was mentally prepared for a weekend of survival mode, hoping to limit the damage rather than push for results. Instead, she walked away with a third-place finish in XCC and second in XCO, leaving her both surprised and—like any true competitor—already thinking about what she could have done to take the win.

“The weekend honestly went way better than I expected, in terms of results and performance,” Jackson admitted. “I was really surprised and in the end. I’m now kicking myself for missed moments where I might’ve been able to edge in for the win in both races.”

Tactical racing and a well-executed plan

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her form, Jackson approached the weekend with a clear race plan—where she needed to be at key moments, best-case scenarios, and, most importantly, making sure she didn’t make the race harder on herself than necessary.

“I think I needed this kind of plan to take the stress away from not knowing how hard I could push,” she said. “And prioritize the best path to get to the end as fast as possible.”

Her tactics paid off in both races, keeping her in contention and in the right position when things got hectic. But early-season racing is its own beast—it’s not just about fitness; it’s about remembering how to race. And sometimes, that means fumbling tactical moments or second-guessing split-second decisions that could make the difference between first and second.

The challenge of high-intensity racing

Jackson expected pain and suffering across the board—the kind that comes from trying to race at full speed after a disrupted training block. Instead, she found herself in a different kind of battle—fending off leg cramps for the second half of the XCO race.

“My race nutrition was good, so I think the cramp pain was just from the sudden load of intensity and muscle tension with very little specific high-end work coming into this week,” she explained. “It was like when you try and go for a one-hour run off the couch in the fall, and your quads are so confused about what you’re asking them to do—that kind of cramp pain, haha.”

Putting her jumping skills to the test

For the past year, Jackson has been focused on improving her jumping—a skill set that is becoming increasingly important in modern XC racing. Thanks to a lot of riding (and coaching) with McKay Vezina, she’s found a confidence that extends beyond skills sessions and directly into racing scenarios.

“I’m at a point now where I can ride just about any trail network or XC race course and know I can hit everything either first look, or one stop to check and then go.”

That newfound comfort showed up in high-speed, lippy jumps on the course, where she used them strategically to open gaps into climbs or stay in touch on descents.

“That was more or less my tactic to make the race easier for myself,” she added. “I think there’s been a ton of improvement from a lot of riders in the recent years with ability and confidence hitting jumps. One of the most important things I’ve learned is having your ability and confidence aligned together; sometimes you can have all the ability you need but lack the confidence to execute. So the stress becomes incapacitating, and other times you can lack some of the ability but are confident and take on unnecessary risk. Finding that balance between the two has been a while in the making for me, and something that varies day to day, but overall the progress has been there and I think it’s starting to show in racing.”

Why race in California?

For Jackson, early-season racing in North America just makes sense. The US Cups are well-timed for pre-season prep and the tracks are solid preparation for the World Cups ahead.

“We actually all camped out with the van and a tent at Vail Lake for the weekend,” Jackson said. “It was kind of nostalgic for all of us, being around other families with younger kids at the races. Also funny to feel like maybe you never really grow up or out of the simple things like a weekend with family in a sport like this.”

With California in the books, Jackson now shifts focus to the second round of the US Cup in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The momentum is there, the race legs are coming around, and if this past weekend was any indication—she’s already back in the mix.

Race Results: 2025 Orange Seal Pro Cup – Women’s elite XCC

1. Kelsey Urban (KMC Ridley) – 8:03 (Lap 7)

2. Gwendalyn Gibson (Trek Factory Racing – Pirelli) – 18:03 (+0:00) (Lap 7)

3. Jennifer Jackson (Orbea Fox Factory Team) – 18:03 (+0:00) (Lap 7)

Race Results: 2025 Orange Seal Pro Cup – Women’s elite XCO