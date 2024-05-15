Italians love their food, but there’s a new delicacy that many may not have heard of…until now. IPT soigneur Jon Adams is making Rice Krispie squares for his riders at the Giro d’Italia. It turns out all sorts of other teams are now too. The St. Catharines, Ont. shared his recipe for the tasty treat, that he has plussed up.

Adams passed one of the delicious snacks to Jens Voigt, who is working at the race as a commentator, and he coudln’t get enough!

The history of Rice Krispie Squares

The origin of Rice Krispie Squares dates back to the 1930s when Kellogg’s employees Mildred Day and Malitta Jensen created the recipe for a fundraiser (as well as promotional tool). Using the newly introduced Rice Krispies cereal, Day combined it with melted marshmallows and butter to form a sticky, gooey mixture. Once pressed into a pan and cooled, the result was a delightful square that was both delicious and easy to make.

When IPT's soigneur Jon gave Jens Voigt a Rice Krispie bar last week at the Giro d'Italia, who knew it would cause such a stir!



The popularity of Rice Krispie Squares skyrocketed in the following decades, becoming a staple treat at bake sales, potlucks, and family gatherings. Its simple yet irresistible flavor profile, coupled with its quick and straightforward preparation, made it a favourite among home cooks and professional bakers alike.

A verstaile snack

One of the key attractions of Rice Krispie Squares is their versatility. While the classic recipe calls for just three ingredients, creative bakers have experimented with various additions and substitutions to customize the treat to their liking. Chocolate chips, peanut butter, nuts, dried fruit, and even sprinkles are commonly incorporated to add extra flavor and texture to the squares.

Furthermore, Rice Krispie Squares have become a popular canvas for artistic expression. Bakers and pastry chefs have elevated the humble treat to new heights by sculpting, decorating, and embellishing them with intricate designs and elaborate decorations.

Since Adams is making fuel for bike racers, he adds Bounty bars to give it an extra kick. Just like the squares themselves, Bounty Bars are popular in Canada and the United Kingdom. In fact, Rice Krispie Squares are consumed in primarily english-speaking countries. Well…that may change, now that pro cyclists from all over the world are learning about them at the Giro.

If you’d like to check out the recipe that Adams has come up with, check out IsraelPremierTech.com