João Almeida closes in on Tour de Suisse lead

Thursday’s first summit finish of the 88th Tour de Suisse showed that João Almeida is the strongest rider in the race, despite his runner-up spot to Oscar Onley. Kevin Vauquelin took over the yellow jersey from Romain Grégoire, who had worn it since the first day. Vauquelin holds the lead 29 seconds over Julian Alaphilippe and 39 seconds over Almeida with three stages remaining.

The Course

Stage 5 distributed four Cat. 1 climbs somewhat evenly over 183.8 km. The Castaneda summit finish, climbed for the second time in 38 km, was 6.5 km of 9.8 percent.

The opening 7.3-km Julierpass invited the formation of the day’s breakaway. For a queen stage the escape group wasn’t very big: Aleksandr Vlasov, Pello Bilbao and Giro d’Italia mountains classification winner Lorenzo Fortunato were among the five. Vlasov put himself in the KOM running by cresting first. Julierpass’s descent carried on for 45 km.

Although San Bernardino Pass was only 7.5 km long, the road rose for 35 km before the categorized part began. The quintet increased its gap on this section, hitting the pass climb proper with a 3:30 lead. UAE-Emirates continued to power the peloton, drawing it closer. Vlasov scored maximum KOM points again and took over the classification lead from Felix Engelhardt. A 35-km drop to the valley floor followed.

The Castaneda is an extraordinary 4.5 narrow kilometres, as it has 21 steep hairpin turns, just like Alpe d’Huez. By the foot of Castaneda I, the fugitives were 1:05 ahead. Grégoire could not hold on to the rampaging field.

Almeida, clad in the black points jersey, lead the closest chase to the surviving breakaways, Vlasov and Bilbao. Alongside the Portuguese were Austrian Felix Gall, Onley, Alaphilippe and the yellow jersey on the road, Vauquelin.

Vlasov, having bolstered his KOM lead, plummeted down with Bilbao just ahead of the black jersey group. By the bottom, Ben O’Connor had found the Almeida gang again.

Castaneda Plus

The last clamber up Castaneda added a couple of kilometers to the ascent. The escapees were dispatched and the Almeida-Vauquelin group had grown to 22 fellows. O’Connor was dropped again midway up the climb. Gall’s teammates momentarily distanced Almeida. Alaphilippe attacked 4.1 km from the peak but Onley cinched it up again. Onley lit out for glory with the man in black in pursuit, Gall in Position 3. Almeida latched on to the Brit.

The Brit and the Portuguese started their sprint-out with 180 meters to go, the Picnic PostNL rider flipping the placings of Wednesday’s stage.

Friday’s climbs are an early pair of Cat. 2’s, so the day should go to the sprinters.

2025 Tour de Suisse Stage 5

1) Oscar Onley (Great Britain/Picnic-PostNL) 4:33:28

2) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Felix Gall (Austria/Decathlon-AG2R) +0:23



2025 Tour de Suisse GC

1) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +0:25

2) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Tudor) +0:29

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:39