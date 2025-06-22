It’s a unique natural hat trick. João Almeida has won his last three WorldTour stage races: the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country, the Tour de Romandie and now the Tour de Suisse. He was also sixth in Paris-Nice before his streak and had two runner-up spots in 2.Pro-rated, 5-stage races back in February. The Portuguese rider nicked the 88th Tour de Suisse title from Kevin Vauquelin on Sunday’s final mountain time trial stage, also taking a hat trick of stage victories.

The GC Situation Overnight

1) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) 29:00:55

2) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:33

3) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Tudor) +0:41

In last year’s similar concluding time trial Vauquelin was 2:06 slower than stage winner Almeida. Third place Alaphilippe had 38 seconds to defend from Oscar Onley on Sunday.

The Course

Sunday’s conclusion was a 10-km time trial from Beckenried to Stockhütte that was essentially a 9.2-km climb of 9 percent with the final 5.3 km averaging 9.8 percent. The intermediate checkpoint was at the 4.7-km mark. No time trial machines were needed. Start house ice vests were in vogue on Sunday.

After the first two blocks of riders were finished, 81st-place Harry Sweeny was in the hot seat with 29:27, 60th-place Pello Bilbao just below Sweeny in the table 33-seconds slower. Fifty-six riders were yet to launch in Beckenried.

Some riders were clearly easing into their final day, but there were other chaps laying it down and foaming at the mouth when they finished. Fifth-place Felix Gall snapped Sweeny’s intermediate best time and Onley was 25 seconds slower. Alaphilippe was lagging. Almeida cracked Gall by a second. Vauquelin had lost 21 of his 33 seconds.

Almeida caught and passed two-minute man Alaphilippe. Gall captured his right at the line, dumping Sweeny from the hot seat with 27:58. In sliding into second over Sweeny, Onley held off Gall. The man in the black kit then clobbered Gall by 24 seconds. Although he raced to fourth in the chrono, Kevin Vauquelin could not retain his yellow jersey.

The top 5 will meet again in the Tour de France.

2025 Tour de Suisse Stage 8

1) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) 27:33

2) Felix Gall (Austria/Decathlon-AG2R) +0:24

3) Oscar Onley (Great Britain/Picnic-PostNL) +1:11

4) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +1:40

50) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +4:16

2025 Tour de Suisse Final GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) 29:29

2) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) 1:07

3) Oscar Onley (Great Britain/Picnic-PostNL) +1:58

4) Felix Gall (Austria/Decathlon-AG2R) +2:20

33) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +47:20