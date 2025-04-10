João Almeida seizes control of Itzulia Basque Country with mountain win

After the post-race confusion of Izulia Basque Country Stage 3, Thursday’s fourth stage was practically straightforward. João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) put himself a good position to win the biggest stage race of his career with the day’s triumph, taking the yellow jersey from Max Schachmann (Germany/Soudal-Quick Step).

The Course

A six-pack of Cat. 3 climbs ranged anywhere from 9.7 to 2 km and grades anywhere from 3.8 to 7.6 percent. They would encourage the breakaway. But the real skirmishing would come on the first Cat. 1 ascent of the race: Izua, 3.5 km of 9.6 percent. It peaked 10 km before the finish in Markina-Xemein.

Marc Soler, active in yesterday’s action, grabbed maximum KOM points on the first Cat. 3. A breakaway formed just before the second one and Soler was involved again, taking points on the third Cat. 3 to start crowding polka dot jersey wearer Bruno Armarail, who missed the break. After the Lekoitzegane climb, Soler was at the top of the classification.

Bahrain-Victorious was the peloton’s locomotive for a long spell. Soler’s 11-strong gang steamed towards the final Cat. 3 where he solidified his KOM lead.

About 35 km of flattish ground separated the last Cat. 3 from the Izua battleground, and the breakaway wasn’t destined to survive. When the Cat. 1 kicked up the gap was only 25 seceonds. The escapees were duly absorbed. Lidl-Trek lit it up for fifth-place Mattias Skjelmose.

On the steepest grades Almeida went to the front and got to work solo, Schachmann unable to keep up. Second-place Florian Lipowitz was the closest chaser.

Lipowitz was joined by Schachmann, Skjelmose, Enric Mas and several others, their task to reduce the 30-second advantage Almeida had at the top of the climb. The descent continued all the way to the finish line–could the Portuguese stay away? Dithering in the chase ensured that he did. Schachmann picked up bonus seconds by coming third.

Friday’s penultimate stage is more lumpy than mountainous. One for the breakaway?

You can watch the 64th Itzulia Basque Country at FloBikes.

2025 Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4

1) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) 3:52:39

2) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) +0:28

3) Max Schachmann (Germany/Soudal-Quick Step) s.t.

2025 Itzulia Basque Country GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) 12:10:20

2) Max Schachmann (Germany/Soudal-Quick Step) +0:30

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:38