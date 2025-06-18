João Almeida solos 49 km to Tour de Suisse Stage 4 victory

The 88th Tour de Suisse celebrated its Wednesday halfway point by taking on a long ascent and descent before finishing in Italy. João Almeida, who had been on the back foot since the rain-soaked lunacy of the opening stage, soloed 49 km to victory, pulling back time on yellow jersey Romain Grégoire and his main rival Ben O’Connor. Michael Woods, having started the day in 21st, abandoned the race before the road kicked up due to sickness.

The Course

Wednesday’s midway point of the race plunks down the Cat. 1 Splügenpass peak 50 km from the Italian finish in Piuro. The riders would climb continually from the 110 km to the 145 km mark. The road descended for almost 40 km after that.

Geraint Thomas, in his last season before retirement, did not start the fourth stage after his crash the day before.

Wednesday’s breakaway was an octet, one that reached the initial part of the climb, the uncategorized section before Cat. 3 Sufers, with a 2:40 lead. At this point, fugitive Georg Zimmermann was in the virtual yellow. The peloton started to eliminate the gap. The breakaway split into two just as Sufers began.

At that point Michael Woods abandoned the race.

By the time the Splügenpass began, there were only four breakaways left and their lead was under a minute. UAE-Emirates started to turn the screws at the pointy end of the yellow jersey group. Through pure attrition, the peloton was ground down to a dozen fellows including Grégoire, Ben O’Connor, Almeida, Felix Gall and Oscar Onley.

After an acceleration by Almeida that detatched very few riders, Juanpe Lopez bolted. Onley shut down both Almeida and Lopez.

Finally, Almeida’s pace in the hairpins forced a split, and then O’Connor was distanced. Soon, the Portuguese was on his own.

This year’s Itzulia Basque Country and Tour de Romandie champion hit the Splügenpass’s crest 20 seconds before the Onley-Gall-O’Connor chase and 1:08 before the yellow jersey. Now in Italy, Almeida poured it on during the descent.

Grégoire’s chase group linked up with Gall’s, and then O’Connor and second-place Kevin Vauquelin, having lit out on their own, were brought back. As the descent leveled out, a platoon of 11 were 43 seconds behind the lone leader.

With his third Tour de Suisse stage win in two years, the UAE-Emirates man didn’t haul back huge chunks of time on O’Connor, Grégoire, Vauquelin et al, but he did rally in the GC. He is still 2:07 off the lead and 1:11 behind O’Connor.

Thursday distributes four Cat. 1 climbs somewhat evenly over 183.8 km. The Castaneda summit finish, climbed for the second time in 38 km, is 4.5 km of 9.8 percent.

2025 Tour de Suisse Stage 4

1) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) 4:10:19

2) Oscar Onley (Great Britain/Picnic-PostNL) +0:40

3) Ben O’Connor (Australia/Jayco-AlUla) +0:42



2025 Tour de Suisse GC

1) Romain Grégoire (France/Groupama/FDJ) 15:37:20

2) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +0:25

3) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Tudor) +0:29

4) Ben O’Connor (Australia/Jayco-AlUla) +0:56

7) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +2:07