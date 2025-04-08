Joe Martin Stage Race reborn

The Joe Martin Stage Race—one of the longest-running events on the American cycling calendar—is getting a new name and a new look.

All Sports Productions announced Monday it plans to host a reimagined international stage race, the Tour of Arkansas, in May 2026.

“For 46 years, we produced the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and became a fixture on both the North American and international racing calendars,” race director Bruce Dunn, owner of All Sports Productions said. “Now we’re ready to expand our focus and our footprint with the Tour of Arkansas.”

Arkansas as a cycling hub

In recent years, Arkansas has worked to position itself as a cycling destination, with support from state, regional and local tourism agencies, as well as businesses and individuals invested in growing the sport.

Dunn said organizers will spend the next year working to secure sponsorship and resources to bring the new event to life.

The announcement comes after the 2024 edition of the Joe Martin Stage Race was cancelled, with organizers citing rising costs and limited sponsorship. Dunn said at the time that after four decades of amateur racing, 21 years on the USA Cycling professional calendar and nine years as a UCI-sanctioned event, the financial strain of staging a multi-day race had become unsustainable.

UCI race since 2013

The JMSR first joined the UCI calendar in 2013, eventually attracting riders from 27 countries and teams from 10 nations. Many riders who went on to the WorldTour, Olympics or world championships have passed through Fayetteville, including American Neilson Powless, who won the event in 2016 before claiming the polka-dot jersey for 12 stages at the 2023 Tour de France.

Early plans call for a multi-day event centred in Northwest Arkansas, including a road race, time trial and criterium. Dunn said future editions could expand to other parts of the state, depending on sponsorship, with the goal of building a week-long stage race capable of drawing international teams.

“The most crucial aspect of bringing the Tour of Arkansas from the planning stage to reality is finding sponsorship partners who understand the complexity and inherent costs of staging this type of international event,” Dunn said. “Fortunately, Arkansas is home to many successful Fortune 500 companies, tourism organizations and major consumer package good vendors who are invested in driving the state’s reputation for outdoor recreation.”