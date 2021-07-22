John Hunter, local legend of the Ontario cycling community, passes at age 60

On Sunday, July 18, John Hunter, a well-loved figure in the Ontario cycling scene, passed away on a group ride from non-cycling related causes. The Peterborough Cycling Club, with whom he rode, described Hunter as a “local legend long before Strava coined the term.”

Peterborough and beyond

Originally from Hudson, Qc., in the mid-80s Hunter and his wife Karen made Peterborough, On. their permanent home. A few years late they welcomed their son Andrew. From 1999 until his retirement in April 2020 Hunter worked in the cycling industry—he founded JR Hunter Sports, the Ontario sales representative for brands such as Shimano, Pearl Izumi, Pro and Swagman.

Beyond his professional relationship with cycling, Hunter was also a passionate cyclist. Members of his cycling club would often come to him for technical and practical advice.

“John liked to push himself and challenge others to find their personal limits and capabilities on a bike. When you found your limit, John was always there with support, perhaps it was an apple fritter to restore your hope that you could, in fact, go on,” said the Peterborough Cycling Club in a statement.

Hunter organized many rides, including a weekly Tuesday night Hammerfest that kicked off and finished at his house. For many years he motivated a large group of Peterborough cyclists to take on the 368km Rideau Lakes Tour.

Through his work and general involvement in the cycling community, Hunter became a recognizable name for cyclists around the province, who associate Peterborough with the generous rider.

A mentor, a friend and an employer

Charlie Bryer, a close friend and employee of Hunter says he will be missed greatly. “John was an incredible person,” said Bryer. “Generous and respectful to everyone. His energy was infectious and his attitude made you want to be a better person. Just being around John was good for the soul.”

Bryer says Hunter taught him about sales, business, the bike industry and, two weeks ago, how to use a crowbar better. “If I ever needed advice, I could call him and the conversation was always a good one, and the advice was even better, filled with the perfect balance of seriousness and sarcasm and dad jokes,” said Bryer. “John’s dad jokes were the best, everyone knows that.”

The Peterborough Cycling Club plans to organize tribute rides to share grief and celebrate Hunter’s life in cycling. They are asking for those who wish to remember Hunter to consider making a donation to B!KE, the community bike shop’s foundation, to the Peterborough Humane Society or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.