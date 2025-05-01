Jolanda Neff’s stolen race bike miraculously recovered

Olympic gold medallist Jolanda Neff had her race bike stolen, but it didn’t stay missing for long.

Neff, who won cross-country gold at the Tokyo Olympics and rides for Cannondale Factory Racing, posted to Instagram early in the morning after discovering her bike had vanished overnight. The bike wasn’t just any trail weapon—it was her custom-painted Cannondale Scalpel, equipped with a yellow-orange Lefty fork and built for racing at the top level.

“This bike is not available for sale, and it’s the only one like it in all of Switzerland,” Neff wrote. “Please report any information to the police.”

The comments came in fast—and they were fired up.

“There’s a special in hell for bike thieves!! Good luck getting your bike back!!!”

“That’s going to be so hot that I assume the person who stole it has no idea what they have!”

“I had no idea this could ever happen in Switzerland!!!”

Cue the collective outrage of the internet and a massive share campaign. But it wasn’t law enforcement that cracked the case—it was a local kid named Nina, walking to school.

Found in the bushes, thanks to Instagram

“My neighbour Nina came running to my house and said she found a bike in a bush on her way to school,” Neff said in a video update. “We ran down the street together with her dad Dominique, and my bike was just lying there.”

Apparently, Dominique had just shown Nina Neff’s Instagram post minutes before she left the house. The bright colours and unique build were hard to miss.

“I think maybe they just got scared or realized it was a bad idea to steal my bike,” Neff added. “I really don’t know. But I’m just so glad my bike is back.”

Others were just shocked the theft even happened in the first place.

“Caraca! Andou no Brasil e não foi roubada, roubaram na Suíça? Sinistro.”

Translation: She rode in Brazil and it wasn’t stolen, but it got stolen in Switzerland? Wild.

One commenter summed it up bluntly: “Crazy that a bike of this calibre doesn’t have a GPS tracker.”

From Brazil to Nové Město

Neff had raced the bike just weeks earlier at the world cup in Brazil and planned to race it again at the upcoming round in Nové Město, Czech Republic.

“This is my race bike,” she said. “I’m so thankful to Nina and Dominique, and to everyone who helped share the word. I’m just incredibly relieved.”

The reactions kept pouring in:

“Hope it gets its way back to you soon – awesome bike, awesome rider.”

“Gutted 😢😢.”

“OMG 😨!!! Hope you get your bike back!”

After all the titles, the gold medals, and the pressure of racing at the highest level, it turns out nothing spikes the heart rate quite like a stolen bike—and the joy of getting it back.