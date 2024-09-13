Jonas and Trine Marie Vingegaard Hansen welcome second child

Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard and his wife, Trine Marie Vingegaard Hansen, have welcomed their second child. The news was shared by Rosa Kildahl, who is delighted to be a grandmother once again.

Earlier this year, Vingegaard confirmed that he would not be able to race in La Vuelta a España due to a family-related incident in the fall. Most people assumed it was an addition to the family, which was confirmed when his partner, Trine Marie, was visibly pregnant at the Tour de France in July.

“Everyone is doing well, both the parents, children, and grandparents,” Rosa Kildahl said to Danish broadcaster, TV Midtvest.

A sister for Frida

This is the second child in the Vingegaard Hansen clan. They already have a daughter, Frida. The couple live in Glyngøre, Denmark, a small town located in the northwestern part of Denmark, in the Jutland region. It is situated on the Limfjord in the Skive Municipality, which is part of the Central Denmark Region. The town is known for its scenic views over the fjord and its maritime history.

“I can say that it is a healthy boy, the fifth grandchild,” Kildahl said. “They didn’t know beforehand whether it was a boy or a girl. But the most important thing was that it was a healthy child.”

The grandmother said that she has been showered with warm wishes and congratulations on the arrival of her newest grandchild.

A nice finale to a tough 2024

It’s been a rollercoaster year for Jonas Vingegaard.

In Basque Country, he suffered a horrific crash in April. Vingegaard went down with several other riders, including Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel, but his injuries were the worst. “I was in a lot of pain—not just in my ribs but inside my body. I could feel it was from my lung, and when I coughed up blood, I knew it wasn’t good. From there, I was taken to the hospital, where they first checked my collapsed lung,” he said. “They put in a drain that evening, and I think I had the drain in my lung for eight days. In addition to that, I had broken several bones.”

After the crash, he spent 12 days in the hospital and began the long road to recovery. He went through extensive rehabilitation and slowly began training again. It was unclear if he would race the Tour de France until only a week before. Despite not doing any lead-up races, he still did well, finishing second overall to Tadej Pogačar.

“I was really tired after the Tour de France. For five days, I did absolutely nothing. I recharged my batteries and then started training again,” he said.

Vingegaard ended his season on a high note, winning the Tour de Pologne. For 2025, he hinted he may try to do what Pogačar did this year and aim to win the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.