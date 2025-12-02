Jonas Vingegaard addresses ‘stir’ over wife Trine Hansen’s Tour comments

Jonas Vingegaard is no stranger to attention, but during this year’s Tour de France it wasn’t his performance that led the news cycle. It was an interview his wife, Trine Hansen, gave to Politiken. In it, she suggested that her husband might not always receive the kind of support that helps him perform at his best. She even said that constant isolation at mountain training camps isn’t always what he needs. Time at home with family, she said, can recharge him just as effectively.

“It’s a really difficult life because there’s so much travel back and forth. It starts in February and then it’s back and forth every or every other week. The children and I are home for ten days, then we’re away for ten days to be close to Jonas, then we’re home for a week, then away for 14 days and so on. It goes on until the season ends,” she said.

Her remarks triggered an immediate media frenzy. Reporters flocked to Vingegaard for a reaction. This happened just as he was fighting to keep pace with Tadej Pogačar. The extra scrutiny could have been disruptive for any rider.

But speaking to Ekstra Bladet, Vingegaard said he never let the controversy distract him. He acknowledged that the timing “wasn’t perfect. But explained that once he is racing, he’s good at setting outside noise aside. As long as he felt the matter didn’t affect team dynamics, he said, it simply wasn’t a problem. He also confirmed that his wife has his best interest in mind, and she was simply being frank and her comments were taken out of context.

Despite this, speculation grew. Some wondered whether the interview had been a strategic move. Either to nudge the team toward offering better conditions or to hint at openness to a future transfer. The theories persisted even though Vingegaard is contracted with Visma–Lease a Bike through 2028, and even though recent years have seen high-profile riders like Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič and Juan Ayuso leave contracts early.

Vingegaard dismissed all talk of a team switch. He told Ekstra Bladet he cannot picture himself riding for another squad after so many years with Visma–Lease a Bike. Social media suggested he may want to go to Norwegian squad Uno-X–which is home to many fellow Danes. For now, he’s looking ahead to upcoming training camps and a new season—leaving the Tour’s off-bike drama in the past.