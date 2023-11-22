Jonas Vingegaard admits he missed an anti-doping test this year

In an article from the Danish paper Ekstra Bladet, Jonas Vingegaard said he missed an anti-doping test in 2023. In the report, he spoke about some of the sport’s infamous past and problems with doping, as well as his teammate Michel Hessmann’s positive.

As for Vingegaard missing his test, he said it was due to two factors. “I had left my cell phone in the kitchen, and then our doorbell didn’t work. They tried to call me, and it was clear that it was not possible to answer,” he said. “Of course, it’s not cool. But they did come back two days later.”

The Dane also said that he believes the testing procedures are positive for the sport, despite the sport’s troubled history with doping. “It’s a good thing to be tested all the time. It helps in a way. All your tests are negative, but in a way, it rings hollow because 20 years ago they were tested too,” he said. “Somehow riders can still cheat, so I don’t want to just say–as they did in the old days, that I am the rider who is tested the most, I don’t test positive. They did something back then, and cycling fans will definitely believe that riders will do it again.”

He admits that the optics of missing a whereabouts are not optimal. “It’s not great to have a missed test hanging over you. It’s definitely something I think about afterward to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said. Vingegaard also said that the protocols for whereabouts are straightforward, as athletes simply need to provide times when they are home to be tested. “I don’t think it’s that difficult. You always have to remember it. It’s a hassle, but when I’m just at home, it’s not so difficult,” he said. As for his missed test, he said, “it’s definitely something I think about afterward to make sure it doesn’t happen again, ever.” Vingegaard also added that in 2023, he was tested between 60-70 times.

His 22-year-old teammate, Hessmann, tested positive in an out-of-competition drug test administered on June 14. The A sample from this test returned a positive result, indicating the presence of a diuretic medication. The B sample has now conclusively confirmed the veracity of the doping infraction. The Dane said that he is still unsure how his teammate tested positive for it. “I don’t know how it got into his body,” he added. “But to be honest, I think every cyclist’s biggest fear is that you get it through some food or something you eat, and that way, test positive without your intention, has been cheating, but you still get it into your body.”