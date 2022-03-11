Jonas Vingegaard forgot the colour of the leader’s jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Hey, bike racing is tough. Sometimes you leave it all on the road. It certainly seemed like Vingegaard did, if you watch this post-race interview.

On Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico Tadej Pogačar took another victory, attacking up the final climb taking the win just ahead of Jumbo-Visma’s Vingegaard. With the second place, Vingegaard climbed up the overall standings to sixth overall, 45 seconds behind.

It was a solid effort by the riders, and a reporter mentioned that his consistency meant that he was getting closer and closer to the blue jersey.

The blue jersey, of course, is the iconic leader’s jersey of the race. The race is known as as the “Race of the Two Seas” since it travels from the Tyrrhenian and Adriatic coasts of Italy. Since 2010, the winner of Tirreno-Adriatico also receives a large gilded trident, the weapon associated with Neptune, who was the Roman god of the sea.

The winner’s trophy is officially named the Sea Master Trophy. In keeping with the ocean theme, the trophy is ceremonially raised from the Tyrrhenian Sea by divers of the Italian Coast Guard.

So you can see why the leader’s jersey is blue. Water stuff.

Following the race, a reporter noted that Vingegaard was getting closer and closer to the blue jersey. The rider had just finished the race and in the chaos of the finish, seemed to be momentarily confused, as he was stumped about which jersey the blue one was. You can watch the funny moment below.