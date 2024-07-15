Jonas Vingegaard: ‘Mentally, I never crack’

Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Hansen) is not throwing in the chamois yet. Although Tadej Pogačar has taken three stage wins thus far and is three minutes ahead of the Dane, Vingegaard says he’s still focused on winning. In an interview with WielerFlits on the Tour’s second rest day, he acknowledges that the Slovenian has had the upper hand, but that could change.

The decisive last week of the Tour de France

“If someone is better, you have to accept that. Pogačar is currently better. Hopefully, I can turn that around in the third week,” he said.

Sunday was Bastille Day at the Tour de France, marking a second consecutive day in the high mountains of the Pyrenees. For the second day in a row, Tadej Pogačar gained more time on Jonas Vingegaard with a summit finish victory.

It was the Slovenian’s third win of the 2024 edition and his 14th career stage triumph, moving him up to 13th on the Tour’s all-time win list. Meanwhile, the Dane solidified his runner-up spot ahead of Remco Evenepoel. Canada’s Derek Gee placed twelfth, maintaining his ninth place on the GC.

Still racing for the win

Despite the 3:09 gap now in the overall standings, Vingegaard still has yellow on his mind.

“I am not just resigning myself to this result. I have already won this race twice. I did not come here to be second. I will do everything to achieve that,” he added. “Pogačar looks very strong at the moment. But we also know that he has had a bad day in the third week in the past. A lot can still happen. Mentally, I never break. I keep fighting, with everything I have. I have not lost faith yet.”

The Visma – Lease a Bike underscored he is not here for a podium, either. Soudal – QuickStep rider Remco Evenepoel sits in third, 5:19 behind. However, Vingegaard is only focused on the top rung of the rostrum.

The question of Remco

“Remco is also riding very strongly. We saw that yesterday and the day before. But to be honest, I am not looking back; I am looking forward. I would rather try to attack Tadej,” the 27-year-old said.

The Tour de France will resume Tuesday with a flat day for Stage 16 from Gruissan to Nîmes, covering 188.6 km. Wednesday is Stage 17, and is another mountain stage, from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy over 177.8 Km.

After Stage 17, there are still more mountain stages–as well as the challenging final time trial into Nice on Sunday.